A Look at Jawbone’s High-Risk Plan to Become a Medical Device Maker



8/16/2017 6:38:35 AM

Give Hosain Rahman credit for persistence.

Having presided over the demise of his consumer gadget startup Jawbone, Rahman has pitched investors on a company that will sell medical devices and related services to the health care industry.

The CEO was circulating outlines of his ambitions as early as October 2016. The documents, obtained by Bloomberg, describe some of the tools under consideration, including sensors that track a range of bodily metrics, from hydration and respiration to blood pressure and alcohol levels.

Read at Bloomberg


