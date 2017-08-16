|
A New Method of 3D Printing Living Tissues, University of Oxford Study Reveals
8/16/2017 6:13:13 AM
Scientists at the University of Oxford have developed a new method to 3D-print laboratory-grown cells to form living structures.
The approach could revolutionise regenerative medicine, enabling the production of complex tissues and cartilage that would potentially support, repair or augment diseased and damaged areas of the body.
Printing high-resolution living tissues is hard to do, as the cells often move within printed structures and can collapse on themselves.
