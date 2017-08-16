|
How Eli Lilly (LLY) Allegedly Used a Fake Rule and Fake News to Protect Bad Patents
8/16/2017 6:11:30 AM
Someone high up in Eli Lilly and Company must be a “South Park” fan. When the company failed to ensure that the patents it filed on two blockbuster drugs, Zyprexa and Strattera, complied with Canadian law, it decided to “Blame Canada” rather than take responsibility for its error.
The company sued the Canadian government under the North American Free Trade Agreement for $500 million based on a classic trope: invent a fictional character to take the blame for one’s own failings. It lost the case, but confused everyone so much that the Supreme Court of Canada recently had to kill off the character.
