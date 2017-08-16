|
Drug-Delivering Micromotors Treat Their First Bacterial Infection In The Stomach, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Reveals
8/16/2017 6:08:15 AM
Nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have demonstrated for the first time using micromotors to treat a bacterial infection in the stomach. These tiny vehicles, each about half the width of a human hair, swim rapidly throughout the stomach while neutralizing gastric acid and then release their cargo of antibiotics at the desired pH. Researchers published their findings on Aug. 16 in Nature Communications.
