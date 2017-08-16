 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Men Who Eat A Certain Diet May Be More Attractive To Women—But It Has Nothing To Do With How They Look, Macquarie University Reveals



8/16/2017 6:05:43 AM

Swapping the deodorant in your gym bag for an apple might not sound like a very wise decision.

But according to a small, creative study, it could be just the trick to hooking your next date. Straight women in the study preferred the smell of sweaty men with diets high in produce over that of men who stuck to refined carbs like bread and pasta.

Apparently, the nose is the true window to the heart.



