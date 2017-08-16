 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Trends Influencing Drug Pricing



8/16/2017 5:53:52 AM

It started the same way many things have in recent memory, with a tweet. On Sept. 21, 2015, about five months into Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, her Twitter account posted "Price gouging like this in the specialty drug market is outrageous. Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on."

The tweet was in reference to an article by The New York Times that detailed the overnight price hike Turing Pharmaceuticals put on Daraprim (pyrimethamine).

