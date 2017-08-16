|
5 Trends Influencing Drug Pricing
8/16/2017 5:53:52 AM
It started the same way many things have in recent memory, with a tweet. On Sept. 21, 2015, about five months into Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, her Twitter account posted "Price gouging like this in the specialty drug market is outrageous. Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on."
The tweet was in reference to an article by The New York Times that detailed the overnight price hike Turing Pharmaceuticals put on Daraprim (pyrimethamine).
