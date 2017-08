3 Small-Cap Healthcare Stocks That Could Reshape Patient Treatment

The ability to shake up patient treatment could mean big bucks for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, NovoCure, and Exact Sciences. Should you be buying shares in these companies? Read on to learn if they're right for your portfolio.Back on the right track? MaybeWhat happens when a highly anticipated phase 3 study fails to pan out? Shares get crushed. And that's precisely what happened when Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported in 2015 that its oral antibiotic, eravacycline, missed the mark as a treatment for urinary tract infection.