Struggling Teva (TEVA) Seeks Partners to Fund Some Projects in Its Drug Pipeline

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N) said on Wednesday it was looking into a series of partnerships to fund some projects in its drug development pipeline, as the drugmaker seeks to pay down more than $5 billion of debt this year."We are looking for partners ... a series of partners," a Teva spokeswoman said in an email sent to Reuters. "It's not to fund the whole pipeline, just some projects in it. A small part of it."