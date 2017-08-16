 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Struggling Teva (TEVA) Seeks Partners to Fund Some Projects in Its Drug Pipeline



8/16/2017 5:30:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N) said on Wednesday it was looking into a series of partnerships to fund some projects in its drug development pipeline, as the drugmaker seeks to pay down more than $5 billion of debt this year.

"We are looking for partners ... a series of partners," a Teva spokeswoman said in an email sent to Reuters. "It's not to fund the whole pipeline, just some projects in it. A small part of it."

Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 