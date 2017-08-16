|
Gilead (GILD) to Unveil New SoCal Facility That Could House Up to 500 Employees
8/16/2017 5:23:12 AM
Gilead Sciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with 9,000 employees across six continents, is about to unveil a 23-acre campus in La Verne that’s expected to employ as many as 500 workers.
The initial focus of the campus at 1800 Wheeler Ave. will be to manufacture AmBisome, which is used to treat life-threatening fungal infections, including a specific form of meningitis in people infected with HIV. The facility will also package, label and distribute more than 20 of the company’s products throughout the Americas and the Pacific Rim, including Gilead’s cure for hepatitis C.
