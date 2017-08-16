 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO to Stay on Trump's Council to Go to Bat for Health Care



8/16/2017 5:15:57 AM

Four CEOs have abandoned their posts on President Donald Trump's advisory panels, but Alex Gorsky is staying put.

The Johnson & Johnson CEO said Tuesday that he will remain part of Trump's American Manufacturing Council not to "support any specific political agenda," but so that the company can continue to advise on health-care matters.

"If we aren't in the room advocating for global health as a top priority, if we aren't there standing up for our belief in diversity and inclusion, or if we fail to speak out when the situation demands it, then we have abdicated our Credo responsibility," he said in a statement.

