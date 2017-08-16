Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Stock Topples as Kidney Cancer Drug Flunks Phase III Study

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) announced topline results today from the
CheckMate -214 trial investigating Opdivo (nivolumab) in
combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) versus sunitinib in
intermediate and poor-risk patients previously untreated advanced or
metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The combination met the co-primary
endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) and achieved a 41.6% ORR
versus 26.5% for sunitinib. Median duration of response was not reached
for the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy and was 18.17
months for sunitinib. While there was an improvement in progression-free
survival (PFS) (HR=0.82, [95% CI 0.64 – 1.05]; stratified 2-sided
p=0.03), it did not reach statistical significance. The median PFS was
11.56 months (95% CI 8.71 – 15.51) for the Opdivo and Yervoy
combination versus 8.38 months (95% CI 7.03-10.81) for sunitinib, The
study will continue as planned to allow the third co-primary endpoint of
overall survival to mature. The tolerability profile observed in
CheckMate-214 was consistent with that observed in previously reported
studies of this dosing schedule.
“We are encouraged by the totality of the CheckMate-214 data. The
overall response rate and durability of response favored the combination
of Opdivo and Yervoy, and the trend for PFS supports the
potential of the combination in intermediate and poor-risk advanced
renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer. This is an
important study in first-line renal cancer as these patients need new
options,” said Vicki Goodman, M.D., development lead, Melanoma and
Genitourinary Cancers, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We look forward to
presenting the full results from this study at an upcoming medical
meeting.”
“Opdivo is now well established as standard of care in the
treatment of second-line renal cell carcinoma,” said Goodman. “The
company plans to share these important first-line data with regulatory
authorities and we look forward to reporting overall survival when these
data mature.”
About CheckMate -214
CheckMate -214 is a phase 3, randomized, open-label study evaluating the
combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy versus sunitinib in
patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell
carcinoma. Patients in the combination group received Opdivo 3
mg/kg plus Yervoy 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks for 4 doses followed by Opdivo
3 mg/kg every 2 weeks. Patients in the comparator group received
sunitinib 50 mg once daily for 4 weeks, followed by 2 weeks off before
continuation of treatment. Patients were treated until progression or
unacceptable toxic effects. The primary endpoints of the trial are
progression-free survival, overall survival and objective response rate
in an intermediate to poor-risk patient population (approximately 75
percent of patients). The majority of alpha was allocated to overall
survival. Safety is a secondary endpoint.
About Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer in
adults, accounting for more than 100,000 deaths worldwide each
year. Clear-cell RCC is the most prevalent type of RCC and constitutes
80% to 90% of all cases. RCC is approximately twice as common in men as
in women, with the highest rates of the disease in North America and
Europe. Globally, the five-year survival rate for those diagnosed with
metastatic, or advanced kidney cancer, is 12.1%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology:
Advancing Oncology Research
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines for
hard-to-treat cancers that could potentially improve outcomes for these
patients.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational compounds and approved agents. Our
differentiated clinical development program is studying broad patient
populations across more than 50 types of cancers with 14 clinical-stage
molecules designed to target different immune system pathways. Our deep
expertise and innovative clinical trial designs position us to advance
the I-O/I-O, I-O/chemotherapy, I-O/targeted therapies and I-O/radiation
therapies across multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave
of therapies with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer
research that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of
immune biomarkers and how a patient’s tumor biology can be used as a
guide for treatment decisions throughout their journey.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo
clinical development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1
expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 60 countries, including the United
States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the company’s Opdivo
and Yervoy combination regimen was the first I-O combination to
receive regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and
is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United
States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and brentuximab vedotin or after 3 or more lines of systemic
therapy that includes autologous HSCT. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval
for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description
of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who
have disease progression during or following platinum-containing
chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant
or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adults
and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with microsatellite
instability high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic
colorectal cancer (CRC) that has progressed following treatment with a
fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and
duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be
contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in
confirmatory trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 6.0% (16/266) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 4.9% (13/266) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=12).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of =7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from Checkmate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
