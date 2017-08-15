|
Dune Medical Devices to Relocate U.S. HQ From Pennsylvania to Georgia
8/15/2017 6:50:11 AM
Dune Medical Devices said today it is relocating its US headquarters to Alpharetta, Ga., near Atlanta, from Paoli, Penn. as the company looks to expand its portfolio and improve uptake and reimbursement for its MarginProbe device.
The MarginProbe is a breast cancer surgical device designed for real-time detection of cancer in breast conserving surgeries, the company said.
The system uses the company’s proprietary radiofrequency spectroscopy technology to help surgeons identify microscopic residual cancer at surgical margins during surgery.
