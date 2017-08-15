 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Apple (AAPL) Held Secret Meetings to Bring the Apple Watch to Aetna's 23 Million Customers



8/15/2017 6:32:04 AM

Apple and Aetna held a series of secret discussions last week to bring Apple's health and fitness-tracking smartwatch to millions more people connected to Aetna, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The insurer, which covers 23 million, offers an Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as part of its corporate wellness program. Now, Aetna is negotiating with Apple on a plan to offer a free or discounted Apple Watch, Apple's wearable device, as a perk to its members.

Read at CNBC
