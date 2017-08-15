 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Warning for Scientists: Scammers are Giving Away NIH Grants



8/15/2017 6:18:40 AM

Consumers are reporting another government imposter scam – this time the scammers are pretending to be calling from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The scammers are telling people they’ve been selected to receive a $14,000 grant from NIH. To receive the grant, consumers must pay a fee through an iTunes or Green Dot card, or provide their bank account number.

If you receive a call resembling this one, requesting you to pay money to get money, hang up the phone immediately.

Read at News Release
