Warning for Scientists: Scammers are Giving Away NIH Grants
8/15/2017 6:18:40 AM
Consumers are reporting another government imposter scam – this time the scammers are pretending to be calling from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The scammers are telling people they’ve been selected to receive a $14,000 grant from NIH. To receive the grant, consumers must pay a fee through an iTunes or Green Dot card, or provide their bank account number.
If you receive a call resembling this one, requesting you to pay money to get money, hang up the phone immediately.
