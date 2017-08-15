 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
What You Need to Know About Merck & Co. (MRK)'s Fearless CEO Ken Frazier



8/15/2017 6:16:19 AM

Kenneth C. Frazier, the chairman and chief executive of the U.S. drug maker Merck, resigned from President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council on Monday morning, saying in a statement, “As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

The decision was clearly in reference to President Trump’s muted comments about the violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., sparked by a protest march by white nationalist, “alt-Right” and neo-Nazi groups. Trump decried violence on “many sides” but did not specifically denounce white nationalist groups.

Read at Forbes
Read at STAT
Read at Fortune


Forbes
STAT
Fortune
   

