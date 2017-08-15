|
Handheld Device Coupled With Tissue Clearing To Analyze Biopsy Samples, UCLA Reveals
8/15/2017 6:07:06 AM
A team of researchers at UCLA may have come up with a method that will introduce tissue biopsy analysis to places where medical systems currently can’t afford conventional pathology lab equipment. The technology relies on Clarity, a way of removing fat and other materials from tissue samples while leaving proteins and DNA behind, as well as on fairly cheap holographic imaging. The team also relied on light-absorbing dyes that stay effective for a long time, allowing the sample to be imaged some time after performing the Clarity cleansing. The result is an easy way to perform Clarity and a smartphone-sized microscopy device that can peer through the sample and help to find abnormalities.
