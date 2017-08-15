 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Injectable Tissue Patch Could Help Repair Damaged Organs, University of Toronto Reveals



8/15/2017 6:05:08 AM

A team of U of T Engineering researchers is mending broken hearts with an expanding tissue bandage a little smaller than a postage stamp.

Repairing heart tissue destroyed by a heart attack or medical condition with regenerative cells or tissues usually requires invasive open-heart surgery. But now biomedical engineering Professor Milica Radisic and her colleagues have developed a technique that lets them use a small needle to inject a repair patch, without the need to open up the chest cavity.

