Artificial Blood Vessels Mimic Rare Accelerated Aging Disease, Duke University Study
8/15/2017 6:03:08 AM
Biomedical engineers have grown miniature human blood vessels that exhibit many of the symptoms and drug reactions associated with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome—an extremely rare genetic disease that causes symptoms resembling accelerated aging in children.
The technology will help doctors and researchers screen potential therapeutics for the disease more rapidly, with the goal of eventually creating a platform for personalized screening. The technique also offers a new way to study other rare diseases and could provide insights into treating heart disease in the elderly.
