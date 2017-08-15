 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Kala Pharma Could Rise 100% To 200%



8/15/2017 5:55:26 AM

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is a recent initial public offering that could come blessed with magical upside if its possibilities blossom into a positive reality. The company is targeting the commercialization of two different Phase III product candidates. One is its KPI-121 1.0% for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The other is the KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease using its proprietary mucus-penetrating particle technology.

