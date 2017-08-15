|
Biotech Startup Prelude Therapeutics Gets Grant to Triple Its Workforce
8/15/2017 5:49:53 AM
A small biotech company housed at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus has received a state grant to increase its workforce.
The state’s Council on Development Finance voted Monday to award a grant of up to $400,000 to Prelude Therapeutics.
“Importantly, it’s performance-based, which means they don’t get the money until the jobs are actually created,” said Michael Chesney, spokesman for the Division of Small Business, Development & Tourism. “There’s nothing upfront.”
