Biotech Startup Prelude Therapeutics Gets Grant to Triple Its Workforce

A small biotech company housed at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus has received a state grant to increase its workforce.The state’s Council on Development Finance voted Monday to award a grant of up to $400,000 to Prelude Therapeutics.“Importantly, it’s performance-based, which means they don’t get the money until the jobs are actually created,” said Michael Chesney, spokesman for the Division of Small Business, Development & Tourism. “There’s nothing upfront.”