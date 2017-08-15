Epizyme (EPZM) CFO to Step Down at the End of August

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company creating novel epigenetic therapies, today announced a leadership transition plan for its finance organization. Andrew E. Singer, executive vice president, finance and administration and chief financial officer of Epizyme, will be leaving the Company at the end of August to pursue other business opportunities. As part of this transition, Susan Graf, chief business officer of Epizyme, will assume responsibility for the finance organization going forward, including Epizyme’s financial reporting and analysis group.



In addition, the Company plans to appoint a senior vice president of finance who will report to Ms. Graf beginning in September, and has also secured the professional finance consulting services of Danforth Advisors during this transition.

“We are grateful to Andy for his contributions to Epizyme, which include helping to establish a number of external collaborations, strengthening the company’s financial position and serving as a key member of the management team overseeing Epizyme’s growth and strategy,” said Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of Epizyme. “I want to thank Andy for his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors. As we look ahead, I believe that our experienced management team possesses the skills and know-how to execute on the drivers for both short and long-term growth, including continuing to advance our robust tazemetostat clinical program, preparing for our first New Drug Application submission planned for 2018 and transitioning into a fully integrated, commercial-stage company.”

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting cancer treatment through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy and in relapsed and front-line disease.

