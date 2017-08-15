 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Amazon (AMZN)'s Possible Strategy for Breaking Into the $560 Billion Pharma Market



8/15/2017 5:28:27 AM

Amazon is speeding its efforts to crack the health care market, hiring a number of high-profile executives, testing Echo technology in top hospitals and creating a secret "1492" team dedicated to health-technology opportunities like telemedicine and electronic medical records.

Goldman Sachs is now out with a 30-page report from five research analysts on Amazon's likely ambitions in the $560 billion prescription drug market. The note cites CNBC's reporting on the 1492 group and Amazon's hiring of a general manager to lead its pharmacy unit.

