Why Has 2017 Been A Horrible Year So Far For Biotech Acquisitions?



8/14/2017 9:57:40 AM

How many big biotech acquisitions can you name that have occurred so far in 2017?

Johnson & Johnson spent $30 billion to buy Swiss biotech Actelion. That's one. Then there's... well, actually, that's it. J&J's acquisition of Actelion is the only truly big biotech buyout year to date, unless you also want to include Japanese drugmaker Takeda's $5.2 billion deal to buy Ariad in the first quarter.

