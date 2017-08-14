|
Medtronic (MDT) to Slash 185 Employees in Illinois
8/14/2017 7:11:13 AM
Medical device manufacturer Medtronic plans to lay off 185 people as it closes its Joliet distribution center, the largest mass layoff among nearly 1,500 upcoming job cuts Illinois employers reported to the state last month.
Manufacturing employers drove many of the 1,482 layoffs reported in July to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. State law requires large employers to give 60 days notice when they are closing a plant or laying off at least a third of their workforce.
