 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Medtronic (MDT) to Slash 185 Employees in Illinois



8/14/2017 7:11:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medical device manufacturer Medtronic plans to lay off 185 people as it closes its Joliet distribution center, the largest mass layoff among nearly 1,500 upcoming job cuts Illinois employers reported to the state last month.

Manufacturing employers drove many of the 1,482 layoffs reported in July to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. State law requires large employers to give 60 days notice when they are closing a plant or laying off at least a third of their workforce.

Read at News Release
Read at Chicago Tribune


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 