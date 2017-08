Merck & Co. (MRK) CEO Resigns From President Trump's American Manufacturing Council by Tweet

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier resigned from U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday, saying he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism.A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn on Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and killed at least one person.Trump had said "many sides" were involved, drawing fire from across the political spectrum for not specifically denouncing the far right.