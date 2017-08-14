|
Merck & Co. (MRK) CEO Resigns From President Trump's American Manufacturing Council by Tweet
8/14/2017 6:50:08 AM
(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier resigned from U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday, saying he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism.
A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn on Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and killed at least one person.
Trump had said "many sides" were involved, drawing fire from across the political spectrum for not specifically denouncing the far right.
