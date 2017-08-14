CEL-SCI (CVM) Rockets as the FDA Removes Hold on Phase III Head & Neck Cancer Trial

The Study’s 928 patients are being monitored and continue to be
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced it has
received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
stating that the clinical hold that had been imposed on the Company’s
Phase 3 cancer study with Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Inj.) has
been removed and that all clinical trial activities under this
Investigational New Drug application (IND) may resume.
Multikine is being studied as a potential first-line (before any other
cancer treatment is given) immunotherapy that is aimed at harnessing the
patient’s own immune system to produce an anti-tumor response. Nine
hundred twenty-eight (928) newly diagnosed head and neck cancer patients
have been enrolled in this Phase 3 cancer study and all the patients who
have completed treatment continue to be followed for protocol-specific
outcomes in accordance with the Study Protocol.
The study’s primary endpoint is a 10% increase in overall survival for
patients treated with the Multikine treatment regimen plus standard of
care (SOC) versus those who receive SOC only. The determination if the
study’s primary end point has been met will occur when there are a total
of 298 deaths in those two groups. Current SOC for this indication is
surgery, followed by radiation therapy alone or followed by concurrent
radio-chemotherapy.
There is a clear and unmet medical need for a new treatment in this
indication as the last FDA approved treatment for advanced primary head
and neck cancer was over 50 years ago. The FDA has also designated
Multikine an Orphan Drug for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
About Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck cancer describes squamous cell carcinomas located inside
the neck, mouth, nose, and throat. According to the World Health
Organization, the annual incidence of head and neck cancer is
approximately 550,000 cases worldwide, with about 300,000 deaths each
year. Risk factors involved with head and neck cancer include heavy
alcohol use, tobacco use, and the cancer causing type of human papilloma
virus (HPV).
About CEL-SCI Corporation
CEL-SCI's work is focused on finding the best way to activate the immune
system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company has
operations in Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended
September 30, 2016. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements
which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date
hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress.