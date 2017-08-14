 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Should You Buy Adamas Pharma (ADMS) Stock Ahead Of Upcoming PDUFA On August 24?



8/14/2017 6:13:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
We picked Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) stock in our portfolio last year (see initiation article with full details). We reiterated Buy on the stock in a premium service post last month. We are revisiting this company ahead of the August 24 PDUFA date for ADS-5102 in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, LID in Parkinson's disease, PD.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 