Vertex (VRTX) May Be Turning Some Major Corners
8/14/2017 6:12:32 AM
One of the several smaller but commercial-sized biotechs that has been around for decades but is yet to truly emerge as a profitable enterprise, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), is a $37 billion market cap stock. It was one of the early rational drug design companies. With 96% of the shares held by institutions, the public is apparently little involved in trading the stock. However, there are close to 20,000 Seeking Alpha members who have VRTX on a watch list, and certainly many others who follow it, at least from time to time, consistent with the sophistication of Seeking Alpha members.
