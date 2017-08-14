|
Biogen (BIIB) Quietly Registered Biogen Korea LLC in South Korea Last Month
8/14/2017 6:00:55 AM
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. has launched a branch in South Korea, industry sources said Sunday, as it takes steps to tap deeper into the local market.
According to the sources, the U.S. firm, which posted US$11.4 billion in sales last year, registered Biogen Korea LLC in South Korea on July 14.
The company established Samsung Bioepis Co. jointly with Samsung Biologics Co., an affiliate of South Korea's No. 1 conglomerate Samsung, in 2012.
