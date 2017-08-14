 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Smartphone-Powered Diagnostic Spectrum Analyzer Shrinks A Hospital Lab Into Portable Device, University of Illinois Study



8/14/2017 6:00:33 AM

Bioengineers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have turned a smartphone into a portable diagnostic laboratory capable of performing a range of spectrum analyses that is currently done using large and expensive stationary machines. The investigators built a smartphone attachment that utilizes the smartphone’s camera to analyze the colorimetric absorption spectrum, fluorescence emission spectrum, and resonant reflection spectrum of a sample placed inside a custom microfluidic cartridge.

