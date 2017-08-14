Employer:
80.5
News
New Ultrathin Semiconductor Materials Exceed Some Of Silicon's 'Secret' Powers,
Stanford
Study Reveals
Tweet
8/14/2017 5:59:06 AM
The next generation of feature-filled and energy-efficient electronics will require computer chips just a few atoms thick. For all its positive attributes, trusty silicon can’t take us to these ultrathin extremes.
Now, electrical engineers at Stanford have identified two semiconductors – hafnium diselenide and zirconium diselenide – that share or even exceed some of silicon’s desirable traits, starting with the fact that all three materials can “rust.”
“It’s a bit like rust, but a very desirable rust,” said Eric Pop, an associate professor of electrical engineering, who co-authored with post-doctoral scholar Michal Mleczko a paper that appears in the journal Science Advances.
Read at
Stanford University
