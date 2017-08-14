 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Mylan (MYL) Badly Needs Help From FDA To Escape Its Woes And Deliver These Key Drugs



8/14/2017 5:48:40 AM

Mylan NV's (MYL) woes winning federal approval for two potentially profit-driving generics shows how hard a time drugmakers have launching "biosimilars" to rival complex biologic drugs that have been fattening the bottom lines of their competitors.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Mylan reported second-quarter numbers that came in below analysts' estimates amid pricing pressures facing generics makers.

Read at The Street.com


