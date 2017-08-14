Vicarius Pharma Launches With $21.8 Million and Will be Helmed by Former Biogen (BIIB)-Elan (ELN) Exec

KUESSNACHT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarius Pharma AG, a newly-launched company providing U.S.-based
bio-pharmaceutical companies a novel approach to commercializing their
first asset in European markets, has secured a CHF21 million ($21.8
million) investment through a Series A preferred stock financing from
private investors.
Unlike existing European commercialization options that require
innovator companies to either invest significant resources to build
their own infrastructure, or to sign away rights and value to a
licensing partner, Vicarius’ innovative approach enables U.S. companies
to retain control of their assets and extract significantly greater
value. Vicarius acts as the innovator’s go-to-market organization for
Europe, building a customer-facing organization and commercializing the
asset in the innovator’s name, while absorbing all launch costs.
In a partnership with Vicarius, innovator companies retain strategic
control over R&D, plus the flexibility to recover at any time the asset
and dedicated organization built by Vicarius. Total returns achieved
through Vicarius’ unique partnership model are expected to be 1.5 to 2
times greater than through traditional partnering strategies.
A NEW OFFERING BY AN EXPERIENCED TEAM
Vicarius Pharma is led by CEO Hans Peter Hasler (former COO of Elan and
Biogen), and a team of senior executives with exceptional European
commercialization experience. James C. Mullen, CEO of Patheon and former
chief executive officer of Biogen, is an investor in this Series A round
and executive chairman of Vicarius’ board.
“Commercializing novel products in Europe has always presented a
challenge for emerging and mid-size companies,” said James C. Mullen.
“Vicarius has created a truly novel approach for companies to capture
more value on their assets. The management team has extensive, proven
track records in successfully ushering products through the
commercialization process, resulting in successful launches and
long-term sales growth. The economic returns and the strategic
flexibility of partnerships with Vicarius will appeal to innovators,
their boards and shareholders.”
VICARIUS’ BUSINESS MODEL BRIDGES THE GAP
Vicarius’ business model bridges the gap between traditional go-it-alone
and out-licensing entry strategies for Europe. The company works to
commercialize partner assets in Europe, providing strategic advice on
regulatory, pricing and commercial strategy, holding the marketing
authorization and taking legal and operational responsibility for the
asset in Europe. Vicarius’ business model is particularly attractive for
companies with specialty, rare disease and hospital products.
ABOUT VICARIUS
Vicarius Pharma is the partner of choice for U.S.-based companies
seeking to commercialize their first product across Europe without
having to out-license to a larger pharmaceutical partner or build their
own commercial organization overseas. Vicarius’ business model is built
on a value-sharing principle and is designed to fit the partner’s
evolving needs and strategy. The company’s executive team are experts in
regulatory and pricing strategies, stakeholder/KOL management, building
right-sized commercial organizations, and sustained value-creation in
Europe. Vicarius Pharma is based in Switzerland.