130 Jobs Affected as Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) Relocates Accounting, Book-Keeping Team to Cut Costs

German pharmaceutical giant Merck KGaA is relocating parts of its accounting and book-keeping team to shared service centers in Poland and the Philippines to cut costs.More than 130 jobs will be moved to Wroclaw and Manila by 2020, said the company that is not affiliated with U.S.-based Merck & Co. Some of the German job cuts will be offset by the creation of 25 new, more strategic roles in the headquarters in Darmstadt, resulting in a net loss of 110 positions.