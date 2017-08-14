Ophthotech (OPHT)'s Wet AMD Drug Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase III Study

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ophthotech Corporation (Nasdaq:OPHT) today announced that the
pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12
months was not achieved in its Phase 3 clinical trial investigating the
superiority of Fovista® (pegpleranib) anti-PDGF therapy in
combination with Eylea® (aflibercept) or Avastin®
(bevacizumab) anti-VEGF therapy compared to Eylea® or Avastin®
monotherapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration
(AMD). The addition of 1.5mg of Fovista® to an Eylea®
or Avastin® regimen did not result in benefit as
measured by the mean change in visual acuity at the 12-month time point.
“We express our sincere appreciation to the patients and clinical
investigators and their staffs for their dedication to completing this
third Phase 3 clinical trial of Fovista® in combination with
anti-VEGF therapy,” said Glenn P. Sblendorio, Chief Executive Officer
and President of Ophthotech. “This outcome does not affect our strategy
as the Company moves forward with multiple ongoing or planned clinical
programs in orphan retinal diseases coupled with multiple ongoing or
planned clinical trials in back of the eye indications.”
This clinical trial (also known as OPH1004) was an international,
multicenter, randomized, double-masked, controlled Phase 3 study. In the
OPH1004 trial, subjects receiving Fovista® in combination
with Eylea® or Avastin® therapy gained a mean of
9.42 letters of vision on the ETDRS standardized chart at 12 months,
compared to a mean gain of 9.04 ETDRS letters in patients receiving Eylea®
or Avastin® monotherapy, a resulting difference of 0.38 ETDRS
letters (p=0.74). The results for the pre-specified primary efficacy
analysis were not statistically significant. In addition, the Company
did not observe any clinically meaningful visual benefit in the
pre-specified secondary endpoints when Fovista® was added to
Eylea® or Avastin® regimen. Based on these data,
the Company has decided to stop treating patients who are in the second
year of the OPH1004 study. The Phase 3 trial enrolled approximately 640
patients with wet AMD.
Based on a preliminary analysis of the safety data from the trial,
Fovista® combination therapy and Eylea® or Avastin®
monotherapy were generally well tolerated after one year of treatment.
The ocular adverse events more frequently reported in the Fovista®
combination therapy group compared to the Eylea® or Avastin®
monotherapy group were mainly related to the injection procedure. The
safety profile of Fovista® combination therapy remains
unchanged from prior trials.
In December 2016, Ophthotech announced that the pre-specified primary
endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved
in its two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (also known as OPH1002 and
OPH1003) investigating the superiority of Fovista® therapy in
combination with Lucentis® (ranibizumab) anti-VEGF therapy
compared to Lucentis® monotherapy for the treatment of wet
AMD. The addition of Fovista® to a monthly Lucentis® regimen did
not result in benefit as measured by the mean change in visual acuity at
the 12-month time point.
About Ophthotech Corporation
Ophthotech is a
biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel
therapeutics for diseases of the eye. For more information, please visit www.ophthotech.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press
release about Ophthotech’s future expectations, plans and prospects
constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements include any statements about Ophthotech’s
strategy, future operations and future expectations and plans and
prospects for Ophthotech, and any other statements containing the words
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend”, “goal,” “may”,
“might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,”
“would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. In this
press release, Ophthotech’s forward looking statements include
statements about the implementation of its strategic plan, Ophthotech's
projected use of cash and cash balances, the timing, progress and
results of clinical trials and other development activities, and the
potential utility or commercialization of any of Ophthotech’s product
candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks
and uncertainties that could cause Ophthotech’s clinical development
programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ
significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those
related to the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability
of data from clinical trials, expectations for regulatory matters and
other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the
quarterly and annual reports that Ophthotech files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent
Ophthotech’s views only as of the date of this press release. Ophthotech
anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views
to change. While Ophthotech may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, Ophthotech specifically
disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.
OPHT-G