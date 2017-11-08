|
Here’s Why Sucampo (SCMP) Paid $200M For Its PhIII Niemann-Pick Drug
8/11/2017 8:38:54 AM
Investigators have outlined the results of a small, single-arm study of a new drug for Niemann-Pick type C disease which inspired a $200 million biotech buyout earlier this year.
The drug is cyclodextrin, or at least a unique mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-ß- cyclodextrins (HPßCD) that Vtesse had moved into a pivotal study after gleaning positive data from a study with 14 patients. Sucampo bagged the biotech and its drug for $200 million in April, taking over control of the Phase III.
