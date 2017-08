Shares of Perrigo Co. ( PRGO) rose 15.3% to $76.49 in morning trading on Thursday, Aug. 10 after the Dublin firm unveiled second-quarter results and updated its guidance.Perrigo reported second-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.22 on net sales of $1.2 billion. The company said it now expects 2017 reported diluted EPS to be in the range of of $0.84 to $1.09, from $1.82 to $2.17 previously.