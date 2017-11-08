|
Intas Pharma on the Prowl for Larger Stake in Teva (TEVA)’s European Ops
8/11/2017 8:18:49 AM
MUMBAI: Within a year of buying out Teva's UK and Ireland assets and breaking into the top 20 generics players club, Intas Pharmaceuticals is on the prowl again for a larger piece of Teva’s existing operations in Europe.
The closely held Ahmedabad-based drug maker, which has Temasek and Chrys Capital as its investors, is bidding for Teva’s women's health, oncology and pain management divisions in Europe for $1.5 billion, said multiple sources aware of the ongoing negotiations.
comments powered by