Why Gilead (GILD) Might Do 'Nothing In Oncology' As Key Drugs Topple



8/11/2017 8:17:21 AM

Gilead Sciences (GILD) "might end up doing nothing in oncology" if the right takeover deal doesn't present itself, Chief Executive John Milligan reportedly told an analyst Wednesday.

The third-largest biotech by market cap, Gilead has struggled with declining sales of hepatitis C drugs for several quarters. In the first quarter, Gilead hinted that it could be looking to buy an oncology player. But Gilead remained mum on a potential merger in the recent second quarter.

