Sparring Over Trade Secrets, Dicerna (DRNA) Brings New Antitrust Suit Against Alnylam (ALNY)



8/11/2017 8:09:27 AM

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, escalating a legal fight between two rival biotech companies developing a type of treatment for a series of rare metabolism disorders.

Dicerna filed the lawsuit in Boston federal court on Tuesday, accusing Alnylam of scheming to undermine Dicerna from developing metabolism disorder treatments using RNA interference (RNAi), which prevents genes from making their designated proteins.



