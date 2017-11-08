 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Fosun Pharma (2196), Shanghai Pharma Bid for Arbor Pharma, Deal May Fetch $700 Million



8/11/2017 8:01:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Fosun International Ltd.’s health-care business and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. are among bidders for a stake in U.S. specialty drugmaker Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Fosun and Shanghai Pharma are among potential acquirers competing to buy a stake of at least 20 percent to 30 percent, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. The holding in the Atlanta-based drugmaker, backed by KKR & Co., could fetch around $600 million to $700 million, the people said.

Read at News Release
Read at Bloomberg


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 