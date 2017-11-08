|
Former Pfizer (PFE) Scientist-Led Startup Zai Lab Taps Banks for $150M IPO
8/11/2017 7:20:21 AM
Zai Lab Ltd., a Chinese drug developer working on cancer treatments, has picked banks to arrange a planned U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $150 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company, started by former Pfizer Inc. senior scientist Samantha Du, is working with Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the people. It is targeting a market capitalization of about $1 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Zai Lab plans to start taking investor orders as soon as September, the people said.
