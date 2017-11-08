|
3 Big Takeaways From Fitbit (FIT)'s Earnings Report
8/11/2017 6:07:13 AM
The fitness wearables company, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) released second quarter earnings earlier this month and seems to be showing some signs of life. While there were a number of topics covered in the earnings call, the key takeaways for investors are product sales are improving, the smartwatch will be released for the holiday season this year, and the company is on track to meet its expense management goals for the year.
