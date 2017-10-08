|
Bayer HealthCare (BAY) Expansion Brings New Jobs to the Bay Area
8/10/2017 3:29:43 PM
August 17, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
After two years of construction, Bayer HealthCare (BAY) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its new quality assurance control facility in West Berkeley, Calif.
The new building is three stories and 80,000 square feet. The plant’s focus will be on the company’s Kogenate FS and its components to treat Hemophilia A.
Hemophilia A is an inherited blood clotting disorder. It takes a 240 days for Bayer to take single cells and engineer them to produce the ingredients that make up Kogenate, and they are tested approximately 300 times in those 240 days. That is the painstaking work that will be done at the facility. The primary ingredient is a blood-clotting protein called Factor VIII.
Bayer broke ground on the building in April 2015. Operations will be phased in, but is expected to be fully operational by mid-2018. The company currently employs 1,000 people in West Berkeley and another 600 in other locations in Emeryville and San Francisco.
Bayer has plenty of open positions in Berkeley. Here’s a look at a few of them.
Maintenance Mechanic B – Instrumentation
The minimum qualifications for this position are at least one year as a “mechanic A” or equivalent, with craft skills similar to those of a journeyman level in mechanical maintenance, particularly related to machines and machine tools. The position requires the ability to climb and work from ladders and lift up to 75 pounds. The candidate will perform repairs and modifications to plant facilities and equipment, read and understand blueprints and schematics, and troubleshoot mechanical problems.
Director Regulatory Policy & Intelligence (Machine Learning)
This position calls for a Bachelor’s degree with 10 years of relevant experience, with a preference for advanced degree, J.D., Pharm.D., M.D. or PhD in life sciences, computer sciences, or a health-related discipline. The candidate will actively contribute to the Regulatory Affairs organization to achieve business objectives, head a team of regulatory intelligence professionals, and monitor and assess the global regulatory environment to anticipate and communicate the trends in regulatory guidelines, regulations and laws.
Senior Supplier Quality Engineer
This position calls for a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or another technical field. The position will involve managing projects related to supplier quality and supplier relationships to optimize performance at supplier locations, supply centers and other operational affiliates. The candidate will be responsible for Supplier Quality deliverables in NPD and LCE environments and have an advanced technical understanding of engineering principles related to medical device manufacturing.
Principal Engineer
This individual calls for a PhD in engineering or science with two to four years of experience, or a Master of Science or Science degree with four to six years of relevant experience, or a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering or science with eight years or more relevant experience. It also calls for experience in biological process development or manufacturing sciences environment. The primary role of the candidate will be to lead efforts in data collection and extraction from the company’s production IT systems and developing new tools and applications for process monitoring.
Development Scientist Cell Culture Platforms
The individual for this job will standardize and improve the company’s bioprocesses in mammalian cell culture, recommending new and innovative solutions to problems, and provide first-authored, high-quality internal reports, external papers and proceedings, and contribute to patent applications. The position calls for a degree in chemical engineering, biochemical engineering or related fields, and a minimum of related industrial pharmaceutical or biotechnology experience—a Bachelor of Science degree with eight years of experience, a Master of Science degree with six years of experience, or a PhD. The job also calls for proficiency in process design and analysis related to bioreactors and cell culture processes.
Senior Manager Biotech Supply Chain Performance
This position will run the global supply chain performance target setting and provide performance overview of the global supply chain. It calls for a Master’s degree or equivalent in industrial engineering, supply chain or business administration and six years of relevant experience. It also calls for experience in SCM business processes, including inventory planning and optimization, and capacity planning.
As the company’s operations ramp up in Berkeley, there will likely to be even more jobs at the Bayer site.
Check out the latest Career Insider eNewsletter - August 17, 2017.
Sign up for the free bi-weekly Career Insider
eNewsletter.
comments powered by