Former GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Head Abruptly Quits Board at Cambridge Gene-Editing Firm

Not long after retiring from GlaxoSmithKline, where he led R&D and then the vaccines group, Moncef Slaoui started signing up for a variety of biotech boards. There was a seat at the table for SutroVax, mRNA player Moderna as well as the public outfit Intellia $NTLA, one of a handful of CRISPR/Ca9 gene editing startups dominating the field.Then, earlier today, he was suddenly gone.