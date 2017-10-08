 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Former GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Head Abruptly Quits Board at Cambridge Gene-Editing Firm



8/10/2017 7:05:59 AM

Not long after retiring from GlaxoSmithKline, where he led R&D and then the vaccines group, Moncef Slaoui started signing up for a variety of biotech boards. There was a seat at the table for SutroVax, mRNA player Moderna as well as the public outfit Intellia $NTLA, one of a handful of CRISPR/Ca9 gene editing startups dominating the field.

Then, earlier today, he was suddenly gone.



