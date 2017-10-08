 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Celgene (CELG) Revamps Pact With Bay Area Biotech, No Acquisition Coming



8/10/2017 7:04:04 AM

In the three years that Sutro and Celgene have been working under the umbrella of a billion-dollar deal, Sutro CEO Bill Newell expects his research crew has explored 15 different targets, including the immuno-oncology stand-outs PD-1 and PD-L1. And the biotech has grown with Celgene’s help, moving from about 90 staffers to 130 as the biotech pushed its own lead programs toward the clinic.

