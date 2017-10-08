|
This 3D Printed Implant Replaces Skull Bone
A New Jersey doctor turned to Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Synthes and a 3D printed implant to replace missing skull bone in a patient. The procedure was performed after the patient suffered brain swelling and the skull became infected.
Dr. Gaurav Gupta, assistant professor of neurosurgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, had to perform emergency surgery on Chris Cahill after he was suffering from life threatening brain swelling in the frontal lobe. Gupta relieved the pressure and intended on replacing the skull once the swelling went down, but the skull became infected and was unusable. His solution was to use 3D printing to replace the missing skull bone.
