World's Largest Drugmaker Teva (TEVA) Looks to Sell Medis Business



8/10/2017 6:35:31 AM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), the world's largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday it was looking for a buyer for its Medis business as it sells assets to pare down its debt burden.

Teva (TEVA.N), which last week reported a drop in second-quarter results and cut its outlook and dividend, acquired Iceland-based Medis as part of its acquisition of Actavis last year.

"Teva is looking at every opportunity to focus our business and streamline operations, processes and structure," Teva said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Read at Reuters
Read at Bloomberg


Reuters
Bloomberg
   

