Egalet Cuts Workforce By 40% in Expense Reduction Plan

WAYNE, Penn., Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Egalet Corporation (Nasdaq: EGLT) (Egalet), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and an expense reduction plan to support Egalet's path toward profitability.

"We believe our 15 percent net revenue growth in the second quarter of 2017 over the first quarter demonstrates our continued commitment to commercial execution and the benefits of our products to health care professionals and the patients they treat, and represents our strongest quarter to date, with $6.3 million net revenue realized," said Egalet president and chief executive officer Bob Radie. "In addition, we are announcing an expense reduction plan that includes a corporate restructuring that we expect will significantly decrease the operating expenses that do not directly support the growth of our commercial business. While we have had to make some tough decisions, we believe these are the right steps to support our commercial focus."

Highlights from the second quarter and recent events include:

Grew net revenue to $6.3 million representing increases of 81 percent over the second quarter of 2016 and 15 percent over the first quarter of 2017;

Broadened market access with the addition of ARYMO ® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release (ER) tablets C-II to a large payer formulary covering 24 million lives;

Closed $30 million equity financing.

As part of an effort to prioritize projects, Egalet is reducing its workforce, excluding the sales team, by nearly 40 percent. With this initiative, along with elimination of certain other expenditures and other non-recurring expenses, Egalet expects total costs and expenses, as reported in its consolidated statement of operations, excluding cost of sales, amortization of product rights, depreciation and stock-based compensation expense ("Adjusted Costs and Expenses"), to be between $55 and $60 million in 2018, a 35 percent reduction from expected 2017 Adjusted Costs and Expenses of between $85 and $90 million. As of June 30, 2017, Egalet had cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaling $87.9 million, excluding approximately $28.6 million in net proceeds from Egalet's July 6, 2017 public offering of common stock and warrants. Based upon Egalet's current operating plan, including net revenue, operating expense and debt service, the company anticipates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will enable Egalet to fund its operations into 2020.

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results:

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2017 , Egalet had cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaling $87.9 million , excluding approximately $28.6 million in net proceeds from Egalet's July 6, 2017 public offering of common stock and warrants.

Non-GAAP Measures

Egalet has included in this earnings release guidance with respect to Adjusted Costs and Expenses, which the Securities and Exchange Commission considers to be a "non-GAAP financial measure." Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure, when read in conjunction with Egalet's results as reported under GAAP, can provide useful supplemental information for investors. A reconciliation of Egalet's Adjusted Costs and Expenses outlook for 2017 to the most comparable GAAP financial measure has not been provided because of the variability, complexity and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between Adjusted Costs and Expenses and total costs and expenses, including costs of sales and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation for such period is not available without unreasonable effort. These reconciling items could be material to Egalet's actual results for such periods.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to review the company's financial and operating results and provide a general business update. Interested parties may listen to the call via a live audio webcast which may be accessed by visiting Egalet.com. Please connect to the website a few minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Individuals also may participate in the call by dialing 1-888-346-2615 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4253 (international) and asking for the "Egalet Earnings Call." The replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Egalet.com.

About Egalet

Egalet, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions. Egalet has three approved products: ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use CII, developed using Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only CII and SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray. Using Guardian Technology, Egalet is developing a pipeline of clinical-stage, product candidates including Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Guardian Technology can be applied broadly across different classes of pharmaceutical products and can be used to develop combination products that include multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients with similar or different release profiles. For full prescribing information on ARYMO ER, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit arymoer.com. For full prescribing information on SPRIX, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit sprix.com. For full prescribing information on OXAYDO, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit oxaydo.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the successful implementation and realization of the anticipated benefits from Egalet's expense reduction plan; Egalet's estimates with regard to its operating plan, expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the success of Egalet's clinical trials, including the timely recruitment of trial subjects and meeting the timelines therefor; Egalet's ability to obtain regulatory approval of its product candidates and the labeling claims that Egalet believes are necessary or desirable for successful commercialization of its products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to maintain the intellectual property position of its products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to identify and reliance upon qualified third parties to manufacture its products; Egalet's ability to commercialize its products, and to do so successfully; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; Egalet's ability to execute on its sales and marketing strategy, including developing relationships with customers, physicians, payors and other constituencies; the size and growth potential of the markets for Egalet's products and product candidates, and Egalet's ability to service those markets; Egalet's ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for its products; Egalet's ability to service or refinance its debt obligations; Egalet's ability to raise additional funds to execute its business plan and growth strategy on terms acceptable to Egalet, if at all; Egalet's ability to find and hire qualified sales professionals; the rate and degree of receptivity in the marketplace and among physicians to Egalet's products; the success of products which compete with Egalet's that are or become available; general market conditions; and the Risk Factors set forth in Egalet's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Egalet makes with the SEC from time to time.



