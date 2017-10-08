 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

What Mylan (MYL) Has In Common With The Word Disaster



8/10/2017 6:17:29 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Shares of U.K.-based generic drug player Mylan NV (MYL) are trading all over the map on Wednesday following an earnings report that can only be characterized with one word: disaster.

The stock has been down as much as 8.8% in pre-market trading to turning positive for a flash this morning, after the company spooked investors with not just its lack of earnings for the quarter, but also with a dismal forward guidance. Mylan said earnings came in at $1.10 per share, which was well below Wall Street consensus estimates of $1.16 per share, and revenue came in at $2.96 billion, also below estimates of $3.04 billion.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 